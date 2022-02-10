The iconic singer's new doc originally debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival.

That's what major network acquisition deals are for: CNN has set the premiere for its hotly anticipated music documentary Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over.

Five months after Dave Wooley and David Heilbrone's film debuted to positive reviews at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, the network revealed Thursday that it will launch the nonfiction project as part of its CNN+ streaming service this spring.

"There have been many words to describe Dionne Warwick. However, for me, it comes down to one word: 'genius,'" said Wooley in a statement, adding that his research for the project points to Warwick being "a deeply transformational leader," and that "her extraordinary voice is a gift that she uses for her art, and always also as an instrument for creating positive change, compassion, and social justice, wherever she is."

DIONNE WARWICK: DON’T MAKE ME OVER for CNN Films 'Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over' premieres this spring on CNN+. | Credit: CNN Films

One of the first major films to launch on CNN+, the doc follows Warwick as a talking head as the 80-year-old iconic singer revisits influential moments from her life and work.

Warwick became the first solo Black woman to win a Grammy for her contemporary vocal performance of 1968's "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," and earned six total Grammy awards across her career.

CNN+ is expected to announce an exact premiere date for Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over soon.