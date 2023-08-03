Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Aaron Jackson, and Josh Sharp star in the new movie from Seinfeld writer and Borat director Larry Charles.

You know a musical is going to be good when it not only stars rap goddess Megan Thee Stallion, but also when one of its cheery songs contains the lyrics, "My c--k is f---ing massive, it always leaves the ladies sore!"

The first trailer for Dicks: The Musical (below) has all of that and more, hailing from the twisted mind of Seinfeld writer and Borat director Larry Charles.

Dicks: The Musical follows two self-obsessed office employees (Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who also adapted the movie from their Upright Citizens Brigade two-man show F---ing Identical Twins) working under a powerful businesswoman (Megan Thee Stallion) who sets their lives on a new path after telling them, "You two motherf---ers look like y'all could be twins!"

Soon after, they discover they're actually long-lost identical twins, and set out on a musical journey to get their divorced parents (Megan Mullally, Nathan Lane) back together.

Along the way, they cross paths with Megan Thee Stallion who raps that naysayers can "suck my f---ing dick," Saturday Night Live actor Bowen Yang as God, and a pair of decrepit creatures called the "Sewer Boys" locked in a cage. Oh, and the twins also sing, "Life's a f---ing handjob, and I only play to win" — whatever that means.

Dicks: the musical 'Dicks: The Musical' poster | Credit: a24

Dicks: The Musical will premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it's set to open the event's Midnight Madness program before debuting in theaters on Sept. 29 via A24. Watch the hilarious NSFW trailer above.

