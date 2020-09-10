Diana Rigg's memorable roles: The Avengers, Game of Thrones, and more

Rigg would perform as a number of Shakespeare's characters throughout her career, but one of the more notable moments came as Helena, one of the mortals bewitched by the sprite Puck while wandering the woods in the playwright's A Midsummer Night's Dream. As it happens, one of Rigg's first gigs was a bit part in a TV film version of the play. In 1968, she snagged a leading role in director Peter Hall's more modern take.