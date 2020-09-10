Diana Rigg's memorable roles: The Avengers, Game of Thrones, and more

By Nick Romano
September 10, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT

The Sentimental Agent, 1963

ITV/Shutterstock

In one of her first on-screen roles, Diana Rigg appeared on the crime drama series The Sentimental Agent as Francy Wilde for the episode titled "A Very Desirable Plot." She appeared opposite Carlos Thompson, who played Argentinian import-export agent Carlos Varela.

The Avengers , 1965-1968

ABC Weekend Television/Associated British Corporation/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Starting in 1965, Rigg landed one of her most famous roles of her career: Emma Peele, a British spy and martial arts expert in the popular series starring Patrick Macnee as the gentlemanly John Steed. Emma would become a global feminist role model and pop-culture icon—as would Rigg. 

A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1968

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Rigg would perform as a number of Shakespeare's characters throughout her career, but one of the more notable moments came as Helena, one of the mortals bewitched by the sprite Puck while wandering the woods in the playwright's A Midsummer Night's Dream. As it happens, one of Rigg's first gigs was a bit part in a TV film version of the play. In 1968, she snagged a leading role in director Peter Hall's more modern take. 

On Her Majesty's Secret Service, 1969

Everett Collection

The George Lazenby age of Agent 007 movies introduced Rigg as "Bond Girl" Tracy, the only woman to ever marry James Bond — though it was brief. 

Macbeth, 1972

Steve Wood/Getty Images

Rigg would become a star of stage and screen, choosing many roles across platforms throughout the years. An earlier theater piece was a rendition of Willam Shakespeare's Macbeth. In 1972, Rigg starred as Lady Macbeth opposite Anthony Hopkins in the titular role for the National Theatre in London. 

The Misanthrope, 1973

Everett Collection

Rigg first performed the role of Célimène in Moliére's play The Misanthrope at the National Theatre in London in 1973. The production would then move to New York City the following year, garnering a Tony Award nomination for Rigg.  

The Great Muppet Caper, 1981

Everett Collection

Rigg did it all, even work with the Muppets in a film involving jewel thieves. Charles Grodin also featured among the human cast. 

Evil Under the Sun, 1982

Everett Collection

This is one of those famous cases of fictional detective Hercule Poirot. In the '80s, the character was played by Sir Peter Ustinov, who appeared in Evil Under the Sun, a film about a murder at an exclusive island resort for the wealthy. Rigg played an actress, Arlena Marshall, in the star-studded ensemble. 

King Lear, 1983

ITV/Shutterstock

Another Shakespearian role for Rigg was Regan, the treacherous daughter of King Lear, in a televised production. Rigg had previously played the role of Cordelia, Lear's youngest daughter, in an earlier stage version for the touring Royal Shakespeare Company in the '60s. 

Mother Love, 1989

Everett Collection

Rigg won a BAFTA for Best Actress for her performance as Helena Vesey, a mother who would prepare to even murder someone to keep control of her son, in the miniseries Mother Love

Medea, 1992

Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images

Rigg starred as the title role in Medea on stage starting in 1992. The production moved from the Almeida Theatre in Islington to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in London to New York's Broadway. All the moving worked out in Rigg's favor as she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in 1994. 

Rebecca, 1997

Everett Collection

Netflix's upcoming iteration of Rebecca, the story of a bride who moves into her new husband's estate only to feel the overbearing shadow of his late wife, prompts us to look back at past versions. The 1997 miniseries take on the story saw Rigg in the role of Mrs. Danvers, the sinister housekeeper. The part earned Rigg's first and only Primetime Emmy. 

Doctor Who, 2013

BBC America

Though it was a one-episode role, Rigg is still a member of the Who-verse. The actress appeared as Mrs. Winifred Gillyflower, a chemist and founder of Sweetville. 

Game of Thrones 2013-2017

Helen Sloan/HBO

The tart-tongued Queen of Thorns, otherwise known as Lady Olenna, introduced Rigg to an entirely new generation of TV-lovers on Game of Thrones. “I loved the complexity of Olenna,” she told EW in 2019. “She was a political woman, and she played the game brilliantly. Anything and everything executed ruthlessly for the survival of her family, which is historical in a way, like the Borgias and various other famous families.”

Victoria, 2017

Everett Collection

Rigg appeared as the Duchess of Buccleuch in 9 episodes of Victoria season 2, which starred Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria. 

My Fair Lady, 2018

Joan Marcus

After Game of Thrones, Rigg returned to the stage in a production of My Fair Lady. She played the non-musical part of Mrs. Higgins, which led to her fourth Tony nomination. 

