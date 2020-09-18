Director Edgar Wright pays tribute to 'formidable, wickedly funny' Diana Rigg

In an article for The Guardian , Wright recalls Rigg as being "such a formidable performer that she raised everyone’s game as soon as she stepped on set. And so funny and wry too, often bringing a carrier bag full of Quality Street (a brand of British confectionery) for the crew – which, frankly, all actors should do...She was such a wickedly funny raconteur, and though we gossiped a lot, I feel like I only heard five percent of her tales."

"That Friday night, a day before I expected the recording, I was in the office and got a call from Guy (the actress's son-in-law)," Wright writes. "He said, 'We’ve recorded the final word, it all went great, I’m passing you over to Diana.' I asked, 'Is that Dame Diana Rigg, star of stage and screen?' She replied, 'The very same! Currently bedridden, but still working!' Diana said she admired my fastidiousness for getting one more word. We discussed the preview for the film and how well it had gone. She was happy to hear. I could tell she was tired, so I simply said, not wanting to say goodbye for good, I couldn’t wait for her to see the finished film. She replied, 'I had such a lovely time making your film. I wish you all the luck in the world with it.' Then a final 'Bye-sy, bye.' The line went dead. I started crying. When I stepped back into the office, my colleagues asked 'What’s wrong?' I replied: 'I think Diana just said goodbye.' It was indeed the last time we spoke. Just two weeks ago. I miss her so much already."