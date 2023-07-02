"There really is no attraction to just getting thousands of people in a theater and hitting them in a head with a hammer," the Dial of Destiny director tells EW about contemplating Indy's death.

Dial of Destiny director James Mangold didn't want to be the one to kill Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"How could I have done that?"

This is what Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director and co-writer James Mangold says emphatically when EW thanks him for not continuing in the recent Hollywood tradition of bringing back iconic characters only to kill them off.

Still, he understands why you were worried about the titular archaeologist's fate. "I think everyone, particularly, because I made Logan and wrote it as well, there was a lot of anxiety that I was just going to turn into the icon executioner," he says with a laugh. (The 2017 superhero film famously killed off Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.)

So yes, the cat is out of the bag and Indy fans can rest easy: Though he comes close in the film's final moments, Harrison Ford's fedora-wearing adventurer does not in fact meet an untimely end, and lives to don the hat another day.

Mangold says that he and his fellow co-writers, brothers John-Henry and Jez Butterworth, never discussed if Indiana Jones should die. "Honestly, I enjoy that people were so atwitter about it, because to me, there really is no attraction to just getting thousands of people in a theater and hitting them in a head with a hammer... Death is not an ending. The reason death worked in Logan is because of the beautiful irony of his death, which is that he lived such a painful life, that it was only in the last 30 seconds of his life that he actually got to experience love. And that to me was what was so moving about that ending," Mangold says, adding, wryly, "And [Jackman's] off making another one right now [with Deadpool 3]. So you could see the finality of that."

"But," he continues, "for Indiana Jones, it isn't about him dying. It had to be about him coming to terms with this period of his life and this period of the world. And in a way, coming to terms with whether Indiana Jones has relevance to ours."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Harrison Ford stars as Indiana Jones in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

The film, which Ford has sworn is his fifth and final in the franchise, follows Indy and his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as they race to keep the mysterious Dial of Destiny out of the hands of a Nazi, Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who has dastardly plans to alter the course of history.

For his part, Ford confirms he and and the film's creatives never had serious discussions about his character's death "because the script came out, and it didn't have Indiana Jones dying, so we didn't really need to talk about it." However, he says, "It came up in conversation a few times, and [Mangold] said he didn't want to be the one to kill me."

By film's end, Indy is back at home in his own time, recovering from his injuries and surrounded by loved ones — Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) and his grandkids, goddaughter Helena, and his estranged wife, Marion (Karen Allen), with whom he rekindles their longtime love. (More on that, here.)

"I think it's a good choice to leave him in the condition we see him at the end of the film," says Ford. "Most of his problems have been solved, dealt with. He's back to the form that we like to see him in, I think. And I think it's a wonderful last scene... I really like it."

For more on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, as well as Ford's thoughts on the franchise's legacy and this being his final outing as the beloved character, check out EW's cover story here.

