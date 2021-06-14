The Devil Wears Prada oral history: Cast reunites to dish on making the best-dressed hit

McKENNA: We did film…. a deleted opening where [Andy went to the wrong building [for her interview], but it was always about trying to get into the movie faster. The scene where Andy missed Nate's birthday and comes in with a cupcake, we originally had 20 things there. It was going to be that they were all going to a concert and she shows up late, but that stuff was too expensive. The cheapest way that she let him down was by missing his birthday and coming into that apartment set with the cupcake. We had many versions of that. The movie used to end with a slightly more upbeat scene with Nate, more of a reconciliation. They're so young and they're choosing spouses for their life, but we know that 25-year-olds are not in that position…. I had written a more conventional ending where they run through the park together or something.