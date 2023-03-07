Dermot Mulroney says Scream VI kills are 'gorier and longer'

Scream VI Show More About Scream VI type Movie genre Horror

Scream 6 star Dermot Mulroney has previously appeared in several horror films, including 2015's Insidious: Chapter 3, but the actor was still surprised by the amount of mayhem that occurs over the course of the iconic slasher series' sixth installment.

"[In the earlier movies], we know what's kind of likely to happen in the opening of the film, and how suspenseful that's proven to be, and then they'd have another [killing], and then a chase, and then kind of your final [reveal]," he says. "This just keeps going. They added so many elements. They floored it on the action definitely. The bloody kills, there are more of them, they're gorier, they're longer. That's what I was really struck by, that Ghostface is still stabbing that person!"

Dermot Mulroney (“Detective Bailey “) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI Dermot Mulroney in 'Scream VI' | Credit: Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures

In the New York-set movie from directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Mulroney plays a cop investigating a new round of Ghostface killings.

"I was so lucky to get the call," says the actor, whose many other previous credits include 1997's My Best Friend's Wedding and 2007's Zodiac. "They had me come in to play a detective in the New York police department named Wayne Bailey. He is already in New York, and the s--- gets real in Manhattan, New York City. What are you going to do? We know the killer. It's Ghostface! We don't know who the killer is. It makes you super paranoid!"

Mulroney's Scream 6 costars include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, and Courteney Cox.

"We had an incredible time," Mulroney says of the shoot in Montreal. "That whole group of young actors were so welcoming, and they had me in as a peer with them, so I was so touched, in all honestly. Of course, we're shooting away from home, so to be included in their activities, I couldn't have asked for a better time."

Scream VI hits theaters March 10.

Pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Scream, available online.

Related content: