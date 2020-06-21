Denise Richards reveals background actors walked off set during famous Drop Dead Gorgeous scenes

Drop Dead Gorgeous type Movie

It's been 21 years since Denise Richards played beauty pageant competitor Becky Leeman in the dark comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous, and she still has stories about her experience to share.

The mockumentary-style film centers around the Sarah Rose Cosmetics Mount Rose American Teen Princess Pageant, a beauty competition where contestants seem to keep dying in suspicious ways. Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Murphy, and Amy Adams co-starred as Richards' fellow contestants.

Richards opened up about an infamous scene from the 1999 film during which she sang Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" while dancing with a prop of Jesus Christ on the cross. The actress said many background actors seemed to take offense with the scene and left the set.

"So when I did that scene, the background [actors], a lot of them left during the scene because they were offended I was dancing with Jesus," she tells host Lola Ogunnaike on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. "Yeah, they didn't read the script so... I'm Catholic, by the way. A few walked out."

