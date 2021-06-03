Watch the teaser trailer for Neill Blomkamp's sci-fi-horror movie Demonic

Did Neill Blomkamp spend his lockdown baking bread or learning a language? No! And, even if he did, the District 9 filmmaker also found the time to direct a new movie, Demonic, whose teaser trailer has just been released.

"The whole planet was shutting down and the plans that I had for other bigger films were put on hold," the British Columbia-based director told EW earlier this year. "Living out here in this slightly more rural area I was thinking we should self-finance something so that we could make something cool. For a long time, I've been really interested in films like Paranormal Activity, and lower budget stuff that is pretty terrifying, and so we just started working on this concept. It grew and it got bigger than films like Paranormal Activity but it was cut from the same cloth really."

The cast of Demonic includes Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers.

"The main character is a girl whose been estranged from her mother," Blomkamp said. "During the course of the film she gets sort of reunited with her mother and we learn about some crazy back story that she wasn't aware of. I would say it has a crossover between science fiction and horror."

Demonic stars Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers.

IFC Midnight will release Demonic in theaters, on Digital Rental, and VOD, Aug. 20.

Watch the teaser trailer for Demonic, above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.