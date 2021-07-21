The fiery trailer for the new sci-fi fright-fest Demonic channels Paranormal Activity

When Neill Blomkamp's 2020 schedule was upturned by the pandemic, the District 9 director changed course, dreaming up the science fiction–horror film Demonic, which will hit theaters and be available on demand and digitally Aug. 20.

"The whole planet was shutting down and the plans I had for other bigger films were put on hold," says the British Columbia–based director. "Living out here in this slightly more rural area I was thinking we should self-finance something so that we could make something cool."

Blomkamp continues, "For a long time, I've been really interested in films like Paranormal Activity, and lower-budget stuff that is pretty terrifying, and so we just started on this concept. It grew and it got bigger than films like Paranormal Activity, but it was cut from the same cloth really. We made use out of a lot of the locations and shot it through the summer."

In the film, a young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades' old rift between a mother and daughter are revealed. Its stars include Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers.

"The cast was people I really like, everything coming from this feeling of wanting to get them together and shoot something we were in control of," says Blomkamp. "It made me look through the catalog of actors I had worked with [on] our experimental Oats Studios YouTube stuff. I worked with Carly Pope on a few Oats pieces, so I immediately thought she would be great for the female lead. It was a pretty cool close-knit group of friends."

Watch the trailer for Demonic above.

