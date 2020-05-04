Rocky star says he wants to make follow-up to 1993 action movie.

Sylvester Stallone is 'working on' a sequel to Demolition Man

Demolition Man type Movie

Sylvester Stallone sure does like a franchise. The star of the Rocky, Rambo, and Expendables movies — and the director of the Saturday Night Fever follow-up Staying Alive — has revealed that he has plans to make a sequel to the 1993 action movie Demolition Man.

"We're working on it right now with Warner Brothers," Stallone said in a video he posted to Instagram over the weekend. "It's looking fantastic. So, that should come out, that's going to happen."

Stallone starred in Demolition Man as a cop who is cryogenically frozen in the '90s but then awoken in 2032 to take on a 20th-century criminal, played by Wesley Snipes. The film also stars Sandra Bullock and Nigel Hawthorne.

The film recently resurfaced in the popular consciousness when there were concerns of a toilet paper shortage following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In the movie, people in the future somehow use three seashells rather than TP.

Related content: