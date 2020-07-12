Demi Lovato remembers time on Camp Rock with hilarious rewatch

Demi Lovato celebrated her fun and carefree film Camp Rock with a rewatch via her Instagram Stories on Saturday and she couldn't help but giggle.

The singer and actress flashed back to her 2008 role in the Matthew Diamond-directed film about an aspiring singer named Mitchie (Lovato) who attends a musical summer camp where she finds friendship and romance. The Disney Channel film costars Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas as the fictional musical trio, Connect 3.

"It's crazy when I watch this now I see @maddelagarza," Lovato captioned a scene between her and Alyson Stoner, referencing her younger sister Madison De La Garza.

In another clip featuring her performance, she joked about "how f—ing awkward" the scene was while cracking up over the video. Lovato was just 16 years old when she shot the film; its sequel Camp Rock 2 was released two years later.

Both Lovato and Nick have joked about reuniting for a third installment, with the former suggesting the world is ready for an R-rated version during a visit on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2017.

"We want to come out with an R-Rated Camp Rock 3,” she said in the video below. “I mean, all of our fans have now grown up and so anybody that watched Camp Rock is now older and can appreciate it."