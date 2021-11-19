Delroy Lindo may soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

EW has learned that the Good Fight and The Harder They Fall actor is in talks to star in Marvel's Blade, featuring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire slayer.

It remains to be seen who Lindo might be playing, but this marks the first big casting news for Marvel's new take on Blade. Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) is directing the film, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO's Watchmen) writing.

Delroy Lindo Delroy Lindo | Credit: Charley Gallay/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Marvel announced the project during the studio's Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, billing it as a new film that would bring Blade into the MCU. (It's not to be confused with the previous Blade trilogy, which starred Wesley Snipes as the sword-swinging vampire hunter.) Ali's take on the character has yet to make his debut on screen, but the actor's voice can be heard in one of the credits scenes for the recently released Eternals, speaking to Kit Harington's Dane Whitman.

Veteran actor Lindo most recently starred as the real-life U.S. marshal Bass Reeves in Jeymes Samuels' Western The Harder They Fall, and he earned awards buzz for his powerful performance in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Up next, he'll star in Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys series for Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news about Lindo, the new Blade is expected to start shooting in summer 2022.