Debi Mazar reveals what they were really snorting in Goodfellas

Thirty years ago, Debi Mazar scored her first major film role in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic Goodfellas. During a recent appearance on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the actress looked back on her big break, and the memorable scene in which her character, Sandy, had a cocaine-fueled fling with smooth-talking mobster Henry Hill (played by Ray Liotta).

One surprising revelation was just what was in the white powder Mazar and Liotta snorted on set.

"I think what we had to snort was called inositol, which is a laxative," Mazar told host Lola Ogunnaike. "Yeah, so that was fun!"

Mazar clinched the role of Sandy by doing chemistry read with Liotta. As soon as the read was over, she ran to a payphone to call her agent.

"It felt really good," Mazar said at the time. "I hope they liked me. It felt right."

The feeling was mutual. "Girl, they just called," Mazar's agent replied. "You got the role!"

Mazar said she became something of a "New York it girl" after Goodfellas, and quickly landed a part in the Spike Lee romantic drama Jungle Fever. Mazar's other screen credits include L.A. Law, Entourage, and her cooking show Extra Virgin.

