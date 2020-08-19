First Death on the Nile trailer sends Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, and Armie Hammer up the river

Are you ready to get those little grey cells working? Then check out the first trailer for the upcoming Hercule Poirot adventure Death on the Nile.

In director Kenneth Branagh's movie, the filmmaker reprises the role of famous Belgian sleuth Poirot — whose Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Branagh's fellow cast members in this starry film include Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders. and Letitia Wright. Death on the Nile is written by Michael Green, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel.

Branagh oversaw the editing of the film in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are in good shape," the director told EW in May. "The studio have seen the film and are very very supportive of it. We are very excited by it. We are continuing to fly the flag for the big screen experience. We're prone to the challenges of social distancing and isolation (but) so far so good."

Branagh previously played Poirot in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, which costarred Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley and Michelle Pfeiffer. He will next be seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Death on the Nile is set for release Oct. 23. Watch the film's trailer above and see the movie's teaser poster below.

