Death on the Nile docks at No. 1 at the box office

Pop some champagne (enough to fill the Nile): Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile has docked at No. 1 at the box office.

The murder mystery debuted with $12.8 million at the weekend box office, per Comscore. Branagh leads the ensemble cast as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, whose Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns deadly after a couple's honeymoon is tragically cut short.

It's up to the mustachioed sleuth to identify the killer in the whodunnit that also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand, and Letitia Wright. In her B- review, EW's Leah Greenblatt contends it's a "slow boat" for Branagh and co. with a plot that "generally moves at a ship's pace too, stately and unhurried."

DEATH ON THE NILE Gal Gadot in 'Death on the Nile' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

While there are some fun bits, Greenblatt writes, "The bigger problem, maybe, is that the movie's humid sexuality — and its oddly frictionless takes on race and class in the early 20th century — have to play against a series of sprawling screensaver backdrops that recall films from an entirely different era."

Jackass Forever, last week's No. 1 title, experienced a kick to the groin and landed at No. 2 this weekend, bringing in $8 million by Sunday and a gross total of $37.4 million overall. Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Maluma's rom-com Marry Me, on the other hand, had an adequate debut at No. 3, bringing in $8 million following its Feb. 11 release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home continued its perch atop the top five in fourth place this weekend, webbing in an additional $7.1 million this weekend — bringing the gross total to a formidable $759 million. Liam Neeson's action mystery Blacklight rounded out the top five, debuting with $3.6 million.

Sing 2 remained in the top 10 at sixth place, roping in an additional $2.9 million by Sunday. Moonfall and Scream followed in seventh and eighth place, respectively, both scaring up an additional $2.8 million this weekend. Licorice Pizza and The King's Man rounded out the top 10, bringing in $922 thousand and $433 thousand, respectively.