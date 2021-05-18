Ben Platt and his blue polo are back in first Dear Evan Hansen trailer

Who's that tap, tap, tapping on the glass? Why, it's Ben Platt and the first trailer for the Dear Evan Hansen movie!

Universal Pictures dropped the first look at the upcoming musical on Tuesday, with Platt reprising his role as the socially anxious, letter-writing high schooler. Platt originated the part on Broadway, winning a Tony Award in 2017, and now he's back in that familiar cast and blue polo for the movie version.

Like the show, the film centers on awkward teen Evan Hansen, who finds himself caught in a lie after classmate Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan) dies unexpectedly. Julianne Moore plays Evan's mom, Heidi, and Kaitlyn Dever also stars as Connor's sister, Zoe, with Amy Adams as the Murphys' mother. The cast also includes Amandla Stenberg and Nik Dodani.

Steven Levenson, who wrote the original book for the show, also wrote the screenplay, with original composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul serving as executive producers. Perks of Being a Wallflower director Stephen Chbosky helmed the film version.

Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters Sept. 24. Watch the trailer — featuring Platt and the cast singing the musical's big Act 1 ender "You Will Be Found" — above.