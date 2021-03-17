Shopping

Funko releases Deadpool Funko Pops to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary (and they're hilarious)

Including the Merc with a Mouth as a flamenco dancer and hipster barista.

By Nina Huang
March 17, 2021 at 04:03 PM EDT
Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.
Advertisement

Deadpool

type
  • Movie
genre

It's the Merc with a Mouth — he's just really small.  

For the 30th anniversary of Marvel Comics' Deadpool character, Funko has released a lineup of Pop figurines to celebrate the fourth wall-breaking antihero in all his glory. Aligned with Marvel's year-long commemoration of Deadpool, Funko dressed up Wade Wilson's mercenary in various costumes, including a construction worker, a backyard griller (with a gun as a tong), a Roman senator, and even a flamenco dancer. Set to be released in the first week of April, the Pops are available now for pre-orders on Walmart and Amazon

Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deadpool in Cake and Backyard Griller, from $8.99 at amazon.com and walmart.com

Created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, Deadpool first appeared in Marvel's canon in 1983's The New Mutants issue 98, then returned in 1991's X-Force issue 2, where he faced off against Weapon X, the project that created Mutants (including Wolverine and Deadpool himself). Soon after, the Merc with a Mouth was featured in his first solo comic, Deadpool: The Circle Chase, in 1993. Years later, the character enjoyed a resurgence of popularity in the 2010s with 20th Century Fox's R-rated runaway hit adaptations Deadpool and Deadpool 2

Since the character is known for his flamboyance, it only makes sense that the Deadpool Funko Pops lean into his fondness for dressing up — some famous examples from the comics include the merc as Marilyn Monroe and fellow X-Men Jean Grey. Ryan Reynolds played into the irreverent nature of the character, too, famously promoting Deadpool 2 dressed as Bob Ross

The Funko Pops are set to be shipped out between the last week of March and early April, although each figurine has a different release date. Check out what you can pre-order below, and see more EW coverage on Marvel Comics here.

Deadpool 30th Funko Pops

Credit: Funko

Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Backyard Griller Deadpool

$8.99 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com

Complete with an “El Pyro” propane refill and barbecue grill, the Deadpool Backyard Griller is here to fire things up. 

Buy it! $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Construction Worker Walmart Exclusive

$8.78 at walmart.com

Dealing with a hard job? The merc will get it done for the right price, of course. Shop this Funko Pop exclusively at Walmart. 

Buy it! $8.78 at walmart.com

Credit: Funko

Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Deadpool in Cake

$11.99 at amazon.com

Surprise! The Deadpool in Cake Funko Pop sees the merc pop up with his katanas, celebrating his anniversary with number 30 candles. 

Buy it! $11.99 at amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Roman Senator Deadpool

$10.99 at walmart.com

Best keep your Roman senator happy, lest he turns himself on you on the Ides of March. 

Buy it! $10.99 at walmart.com, amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Coffee Barista

$8.79 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com

Coffee barista Deadpool has the obligatory handlebar and full beard, but don’t annoy him by asking if your cashew milk is unsweetened.  

Buy it! $8.79 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – LARP Deadpool

$8.99 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com

A meta Funko Pop if we’ve ever seen one. The live action role-playing game Pop sees Wade Wilson dressed as Deadpool, then dressed as another video game fighter. 

Buy it! $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Flamenco Deadpool

$8.99 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com

He’ll dance his way into your heart with Deadpool shakers, an orange tie, and even a traditional Spanish hat. 

Buy it! $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com

Credit: Funko

Funko Mystery Minis: Deadpool 30th

$4.99 (orig. $6.99) at amazon.com

Life is like a box of mini Deadpools — you never know what you’re gonna get. These mystery Deadpools include even more characters, from a ninja to a ballet dancer. Take your chance and see which character pops up at your doorstep. Note: These minis won’t ship until May 30.

Buy it! $4.99 (orig. $6.99) at amazon.com

Related content: 

Deadpool

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 108 minutes
director
  • Tim Miller
Shopping

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com