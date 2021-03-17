Funko releases Deadpool Funko Pops to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary (and they're hilarious)

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

deadpool 30th anniversary funko Image zoom Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deadpool in Cake and Backyard Griller, from $8.99 at amazon.com and walmart.com

Created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, Deadpool first appeared in Marvel's canon in 1983's The New Mutants issue 98, then returned in 1991's X-Force issue 2, where he faced off against Weapon X, the project that created Mutants (including Wolverine and Deadpool himself). Soon after, the Merc with a Mouth was featured in his first solo comic, Deadpool: The Circle Chase, in 1993. Years later, the character enjoyed a resurgence of popularity in the 2010s with 20th Century Fox's R-rated runaway hit adaptations Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

Since the character is known for his flamboyance, it only makes sense that the Deadpool Funko Pops lean into his fondness for dressing up — some famous examples from the comics include the merc as Marilyn Monroe and fellow X-Men Jean Grey. Ryan Reynolds played into the irreverent nature of the character, too, famously promoting Deadpool 2 dressed as Bob Ross.

The Funko Pops are set to be shipped out between the last week of March and early April, although each figurine has a different release date. Check out what you can pre-order below, and see more EW coverage on Marvel Comics here.

Deadpool 30th Funko Pops

