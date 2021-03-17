Funko releases Deadpool Funko Pops to celebrate the character’s 30th anniversary (and they're hilarious)
Including the Merc with a Mouth as a flamenco dancer and hipster barista.
It's the Merc with a Mouth — he's just really small.
For the 30th anniversary of Marvel Comics' Deadpool character, Funko has released a lineup of Pop figurines to celebrate the fourth wall-breaking antihero in all his glory. Aligned with Marvel's year-long commemoration of Deadpool, Funko dressed up Wade Wilson's mercenary in various costumes, including a construction worker, a backyard griller (with a gun as a tong), a Roman senator, and even a flamenco dancer. Set to be released in the first week of April, the Pops are available now for pre-orders on Walmart and Amazon.
Buy it! Funko Pop! Deadpool in Cake and Backyard Griller, from $8.99 at amazon.com and walmart.com
Created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, Deadpool first appeared in Marvel's canon in 1983's The New Mutants issue 98, then returned in 1991's X-Force issue 2, where he faced off against Weapon X, the project that created Mutants (including Wolverine and Deadpool himself). Soon after, the Merc with a Mouth was featured in his first solo comic, Deadpool: The Circle Chase, in 1993. Years later, the character enjoyed a resurgence of popularity in the 2010s with 20th Century Fox's R-rated runaway hit adaptations Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
Since the character is known for his flamboyance, it only makes sense that the Deadpool Funko Pops lean into his fondness for dressing up — some famous examples from the comics include the merc as Marilyn Monroe and fellow X-Men Jean Grey. Ryan Reynolds played into the irreverent nature of the character, too, famously promoting Deadpool 2 dressed as Bob Ross.
The Funko Pops are set to be shipped out between the last week of March and early April, although each figurine has a different release date. Check out what you can pre-order below, and see more EW coverage on Marvel Comics here.
Deadpool 30th Funko Pops
Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Backyard Griller Deadpool
Complete with an “El Pyro” propane refill and barbecue grill, the Deadpool Backyard Griller is here to fire things up.
Buy it! $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Construction Worker Walmart Exclusive
Dealing with a hard job? The merc will get it done for the right price, of course. Shop this Funko Pop exclusively at Walmart.
Buy it! $8.78 at walmart.com
Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Deadpool in Cake
Surprise! The Deadpool in Cake Funko Pop sees the merc pop up with his katanas, celebrating his anniversary with number 30 candles.
Buy it! $11.99 at amazon.com
Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Roman Senator Deadpool
Best keep your Roman senator happy, lest he turns himself on you on the Ides of March.
Buy it! $10.99 at walmart.com, amazon.com
Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Coffee Barista
Coffee barista Deadpool has the obligatory handlebar and full beard, but don’t annoy him by asking if your cashew milk is unsweetened.
Buy it! $8.79 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – LARP Deadpool
A meta Funko Pop if we’ve ever seen one. The live action role-playing game Pop sees Wade Wilson dressed as Deadpool, then dressed as another video game fighter.
Buy it! $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
Funko Pop! Marvel: Deadpool 30th – Flamenco Deadpool
He’ll dance his way into your heart with Deadpool shakers, an orange tie, and even a traditional Spanish hat.
Buy it! $8.99 (orig. $10.99) at walmart.com, amazon.com
Funko Mystery Minis: Deadpool 30th
Life is like a box of mini Deadpools — you never know what you’re gonna get. These mystery Deadpools include even more characters, from a ninja to a ballet dancer. Take your chance and see which character pops up at your doorstep. Note: These minis won’t ship until May 30.
Buy it! $4.99 (orig. $6.99) at amazon.com
