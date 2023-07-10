Hugh Jackman dons classic Wolverine suit in Deadpool 3 first look

Ryan Reynolds revealed a snapshot of the two frenemies on set of the Marvel sequel.

Marvel fans will finally get to see Hugh Jackman don Wolverine's classic yellow suit, thanks to Deadpool 3.

Jackman and his costar Ryan Reynolds both shared a first look at themselves back in character as the adamantium-clawed mutant and the Merc with the Mouth for the film.

The image came direct from their Instagram Stories, with Reynolds wearing a slightly altered costume from the previous Deadpool movies and Jackman sporting a yellow and blue suit similar to the character's appearance in the comics and the X-Men animated series of the 1990s.

Deadpool 3 Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine together again in 'Deadpool 3' | Credit: Deadpool Movie/Twitter

"Don't blink," reads the caption on both actors' social media posts.

It's been a long time coming for Jackman. The actor's appeared as Wolverine several times in previous X-Men movies, but he never actually wore a costume that evoked the animated character. There was a joke about the costume in 2000's X-Men, in which the actors all wore black jumpsuits. ("You actually go outside in these things?" "What would you prefer? Yellow spandex?") There was also a deleted scene from 2013's The Wolverine in which the actor as Logan opens a case to reveal the suit within, but that tease never came to fruition in any finished film.

Leave it to Reynolds and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy — past collaborators of Jackman who urged the actor to play the character once more — to finally make it a reality.

The reveal comes after reports circulated stating Jennifer Garner (who worked with Reynolds and Levy on The Adam Project) will reprise her past Marvel role of Elektra in the film. Deadpool 3 will also bring back Rob Delaney (Sugar Bear), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), and Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), while the newcomers include Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

The film is scheduled for release May 3, 2024.

