Ryan Reynolds did tell EW that he now wants to make every one of his movies from here on out with Shawn Levy, his director on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Guess he wasn't joking.

It looks like Deadpool 3 is now fully on the road to happening as Levy has been tapped to helm the long-awaited sequel, EW has learned.

This marks the fourth movie for the dynamic duo. They first teamed up on 2021's Free Guy, in which Reynolds starred as a non-playable character in a video game who becomes self-aware. That connection led them to develop The Adam Project together. The film, out now on Netflix, sees Reynolds as Adam Reed, a time-travel pilot from the year 2050. Reynolds and Levy are now working on at least one sequel to Free Guy on top of Deadpool 3.

DEADPOOL, from left: Brianna Hildebrand, Ryan Reynolds, 2016. ph: Joe Lederer / TM & copyright © Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool, struts his stuff. | Credit: Everett Collection

A rep for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Reynolds posted art of all the characters he's played in Levy's movies so far on Twitter.

"The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby," he wrote, which also implies that this could be coming sooner than Free Guy 2.

Funny enough, there are a few Deadpool Easter eggs in The Adam Project. In Adam's childhood home, there's a Deadpool sticker on the lid to a plastic bin that holds his sports equipment. Walker Scobell, playing the younger version of Adam, also makes a Deadpool reference in the finale fight sequence: "Superhero landing!"

Scobell himself had told EW all about his love for Reynolds' Deadpool and how he would watch the movies over and over prior to auditions. He can even recite the Merc with a Mouth's "f--- Wolverine" speech from the second Deadpool.

Tim Miller directed the first Deadpool, released in 2016, and David Leitch took over for 2018's Deadpool 2. Disney's purchase of 20th Century put the status of a third movie in doubt, but it was revealed in 2020 that Bob's Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin were developing a script.

THE ADAM PROJECT Shawn Levy directs Ryan Reynolds in 'The Adam Project.' | Credit: Doane Gregory/NETFLIX

Reynolds recently told ComicBook.com while on the press tour for The Adam Project it "would be a dream come true" if Levy directed Deadpool 3. "I say write to [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice."

It now seems like he was playing with us.

Levy, who also has a relationship with Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman through the film Real Steel, teased to The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to make a Reynolds-Jackman "bromance" movie.

"What we want is to fold it all in together and make a big, fat bromance sandwich of a movie, because the world wants the Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds movie," the filmmaker said. "I don't know exactly what it's going to be, but I know it needs to be me who directs it."

Might Levy be the one to reunite Jackman's Logan and Reynolds' Wade on the big screen? A fan can dream.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

