Deadpool 3 is bringing back one of the best parts of Deadpool 2

Let's officially give Deadpool 3 the subtitle "Sugar Bear Returns," because one of the best parts of Deadpool 2 is coming back for the next R-rated jaunt.

Catastrophe funnyman Rob Delaney, who played Peter in Deadpool 2, is joining the cast of Deadpool 3. Deadline was the first to report the casting, and Ryan Reynolds celebrated the moment by tweeting an enthusiastic, "SugarBear!!!!!"

Sugar Bear was the pet name given to Peter by Reynolds' Wade Wilson. Wade and Weasel (T.J. Miller) hold a casting call in Deadpool 2 for a new superhero team they are forming, X-Force. Peter has no powers of any kind. He just saw the ad and thought it looked fun. The character became an instant comedic hit, even though he died during the catastrophic X-Force skydiving sequence.

Technically, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine also died in past X-Men movies, but he's still returning for Deadpool 3. So, too, can Sugar Bear.

Delaney now joins previously announced cast members Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen. Reynolds could have been teasing the actor's return for the third entry earlier last month on Twitter. "X will live forever," he tweeted in April with an image from Deadpool 2 of his X-Force squad.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy and scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 8, 2024.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.