Morena Baccarin's Deadpool 3 return may not happen: 'We have not agreed on terms'

A mainstay of the last two Deadpool films may not end up coming back for Deadpool 3.

Morena Baccarin, who appeared opposite Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson as Vanessa in the 2016 and 2018 films, says she's currently in talks to return, but it still may not happen.

"Yeah, what is up with Deadpool 3? That's a really good question," Baccarin told actor Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast. "I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I'd like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody's trying their best and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don't know."

EW has reached out to Disney for comment.

Morena Baccarin appears as Vanessa opposite Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson in 'Deadpool'

Hugh Jackman is reprising his Wolverine role for Deadpool 3 after calling 2017's Logan his final time playing the part. Both he and Reynolds have teased Logan is a "totally separate thing" from their new movie. "Not touching that," Reynolds said.

Baccarin commented to Rosenbaum, "I do think this movie, since Marvel-Disney acquired this Deadpool universe, they're trying to reinvent it a little bit. This movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool. So we'll see. Hugh is going to be a huge part of it. I'm sure he'll be great."

The Crown Emmy nominee Emma Corrin was the latest actor announced for Deadpool 3, though it's unclear who they are playing.

The sequel is currently slated to premiere on Nov. 8, 2024, with Reynolds' Free Guy and The Adam Project helmer Shawn Levy directing.

