Deadpool, meet Princess Diana.

Ryan Reynolds announced a "new addition to the family! The Deadpool family" with the news that The Crown Emmy nominee Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Deadpool 3.

Reynolds joked the Deadpool family "is just like a real family except with less swearing."

Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, expressed their excitement by posting an Instagram Story in which they're holding Marvel's foul-tongued Merc with the Mouth in their hand.

Emma Corrin; DEADPOOL 2 Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool 'The Crown' star Emma Corrin has joined the cast of 'Deadpool 3.' | Credit: TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Images; 20th Century Studios

"What a f---in' family!!!!!" Corrin wrote.

Details on Corrin's role are being kept under wraps, but Deadline reports they are playing the lead villain.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy joined the hype train by tweeting, "Could NOT be more excited about this …"

Emma Corrin reveals she's been cast in Deadpool 3 Emma Corrin celebrates 'Deadpool 3' casting with a post on Instagram Stories. | Credit: Emma Corrin/Instagram

Even with so few details on the film, there's undoubtedly buzz around Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman, who retired his Wolverine character after playing the role several times across the X-Men movie franchise, is now un-retiring the adamantium-clawed mutant to reunite with Reynolds.

Jackman and Reynolds appeared together as Logan and Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a film both players like to poke fun at from time to time — including onscreen in the Deadpool movies.

The stars have teased how this movie now fits into the mythology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the Avengers. "Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that," Reynolds made clear.

Jackman said of the Wolverine-Deadpool frenemy relationship, "I'm just talking from my perspective. [Logan is] frustrated by him [and] wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

Deadpool 3 is currently on the docket for release on Nov. 8, 2024.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: