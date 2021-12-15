Dead by Daylight announces a new edition based on the Japanese horror franchise Ringu (also known as The Ring).

You'll soon be able to terrorize others as The Ring ghost in wild new video game

The Ring officially deemed VHS players as one of the most terrifying weapons in horror history, and now fans of the Japanese media franchise can turn the tables as they take control of the series' iconic ghostly villain in a new chapter of the Dead by Daylight video game.

Next year, players will be able to take control of Sadako, the original series antagonist (created by author Koji Suzuki), as she stalks others throughout a wealth of Ring-inspired locales — including the iconic in-ground well where she was killed.

The Ring began its pop cultural timeline with the debut of Suzuki's 1991 novel Ringu, and has since expanded into a global property jump-started by popular film adaptations like Hideo Nakata's 1998 film adaptation of the same name and the 2002 Gore Verbinski-directed Hollywood version starring Naomi Watts). Though there are slight deviations across each version, all of the projects follow the same general plot: The vengeful spirit of a youngster named Sadako (known as Samara in the American movie) wreaks havoc on people who watch a cursed video tape that dooms them to a violent death seven days later.

Originally launched in 2016, Dead by Daylight functions as a multiplayer survival horror game, where select players take on the role of a violent killer who hunts four other players trying to survive the warpath.

The series has adapted several popular horror properties for this format in the past, including Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Evil Dead, and more.

Dead by Daylight will unveil its Ringu-themed edition in March 2022. Watch the new installment's first preview in the brief teaser above.

