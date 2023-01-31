James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the future of DC Studios begins here.

Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies

After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies.

The first chapter of Gunn and Safran's DCU is called Gods and Monsters. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman, a Wonder Woman-based HBO Max series, and more are included in the line-up.

Titled Superman: Legacy, the new Man of Steel flick will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. It will "focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing," according to a press release.

DC Kingdom Come James Gunn and Peter Safran announce plans for the new phase of DC movies. | Credit: DC Comics

"Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe," Gunn said in a statement. "Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world. I can't wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation, and gaming."

Gunn calls this "the true beginning of the DCU" in a video announcement shared to fans on social media. However, other projects will come out beforehand.

As previously reported, Henry Cavill won't be continuing on as Superman at the moment in light of Gunn's plans for a film about a younger Clark Kent. Gunn has maintained that the character of Superman remains "a huge priority, if not the biggest priority."

Questions persisted about the fate of Wonder Woman after it was reported that a third movie from director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot was not moving forward. Jenkins said she "never walked away" from the movie. "It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time," she stated.

However, Gunn and Safran announced Paradise Lost, a new HBO Max series set on the island of Themyscira, Wonder Woman's home. A Peacemaker spinoff following Viola Davis' Amanda Waller from The Suicide Squad, a Booster Gold story, and a Green Lantern show are also on the TV slate.

Here are the announced titles.

DC movies

Superman: Legacy – written by Gunn, the film will hit theaters on July 11, 2025, and focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

The Authority – WildStorm characters will join the DCU as members of The Authority take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right.

The Brave and the Bold – the DCU will introduce its Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - this science fiction adventure, which will be based on Tom King's amazing, award-winning recent comics stories, presents a Supergirl viewers are not used to seeing.

Swamp Thing – the film will investigate the dark origins of Swamp Thing.

The Batman – Part II — the film will hit theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.

DC HBO TV series

Creature Commandos — a seven-episode animated show in which Amanda Waller creates a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners; Gunn wrote all the episodes of the first season.

Waller — starring Viola Davis, this series features Team Peacemaker and will be written by Christal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver (Supernatural).

Booster Gold — Booster Gold uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in present day.

Lanterns — this enormous TV event series follows intergalactic cops John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they uncover a dark mystery. Gunn likened this to True Detective with two space cops.

Paradise Lost — set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman, this drama focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women.

Jason Momoa, who has played Aquaman on screen since 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, previously teased "great news" that he couldn't talk about after meeting with Gunn, Safran, and head of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav towards the end of January. In a video message shared with fans on social media, Gunn mentioned that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still happening and "leads directly" into the new projects he announced.

Before this new chapter kicks off, Gunn says we will still see Shazam! Fury of the Gods starring Zachary Levi; the Ezra Miller-led The Flash, which "resets the entire DC universe"; and Blue Beetle prior to the Aquaman sequel.

Dwayne Johnson also confirmed that his character, Black Adam, won't be in "the first chapter of storytelling" in Gunn and Safran's master plan. The actor has said he and his production company "have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Gunn clarified that everything announced on Tuesday is not all that will be included in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

"As we craft the plan for DC Studios, we are thrilled to share with fans the first 10 stories they can expect from the unified DC Universe featuring some of our most well-known characters as well as the next generation of marquee characters," Safran said. "Chapter 1 tells cohesive stories that highlight love, compassion, and the innate goodness of the human spirit, all designed to minimize audience confusion and maximize audience engagement across platforms."

