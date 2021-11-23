This looks like a job for Superman's dog Krypto!

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for the forthcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, which stars Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace, one member of the titular team. When the Man of Steel (John Krasinski) and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, it falls on Krypto to assemble a team of fellow super-powered pets to help rescue them.

As the trailer reveals, Krypto's eventual crew consists of shelter animals who only just recently gained their powers, including Ace the indestructible hound; PB the potbellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), who can change her size; Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne), who has super-speed; and Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna), who can shoot lightning. On top of saving the Justice League, Krypto will also have to convince this rag-tag bunch that they are capable fo being heroes.

DC League of Super Pets Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne), PB the pig (Vanessa Bayer), Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna), and Ace (Kevin Hart) in 'DC League of Super Pets' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

In a recent interview with EW, director-screenwriter Jared Stern shared that he came up with the idea for this movie after volunteering with his wife at a rescue shelter where he encountered a group of unadopted pets who had been there for a long time.

"They seemed so powerless," he recalled. "I don't know why, but I thought, 'What if those pets had powers?'"

From there, Stern, who previously co-wrote The Lego Batman Movie, came up with a story and pitched to Warner Bros and DC, both of whom were very enthusiastic about the idea.

"It was really cool pitching to [DC publisher] Jim Lee," said Stern. "I read his X-Men comics growing up and it was just super intimidating, and ended up being the opposite because they were like, 'This is awesome! This is fun! We love this as a way into our characters.' They were like, 'Hey, have you thought about this guy being in the movie?' and I was like, "No, that would be great!' It just kind of expanded from there. I think I was just a little bit conservative about how much of it I was using in the pitch. If anything, I was able to let it explode into that world."

For example, Stern was surprised he was allowed to use Lex Luthor, who's revealed in the trailer. "Lex Luthor was not in my original plans when I pitched the movie and it was something that DC suggested and I was like, 'Oh, that's good. I love that.' So that was really great," he said.

Overall, Stern is very excited for fans to see Johnson and Hart's dynamic on-screen. "I think that the comedy is going to be great," he said. "I'm excited for people to see the movie because they'd be surprised by how much they care. I think it's obviously going to be funny with those two guys and it's obviously going to be a fun action movie, but the thing I'm most excited for people to see when they actually see the movie is, I hope it hits them and they really care."

Watch the trailer above.

Also starring Kate McKinnon, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, and Marc Maron, DC League of Super-Pets is slated to hit theaters May 20, 2022.

