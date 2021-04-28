DC FanDome will return for 2021 edition in the fall

Get ready for another trip to the Hall of Heroes.

DC Entertainment's digital comic convention DC FanDome is returning this fall. The virtual event, which last year consisted of online panels for the comic brand's TV, film, and publishing titles, will take place Oct. 16, it was announced Wednesday.

DC didn't reveal any panel or participant details in the announcement (hey, it's only April). But it wouldn't be a surprise to see an actual panel for the upcoming Caped Crusader movie, which was pushed to March 4, 2022, when the online convention rolls around this fall. Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is due in July 2022, so we're placing bets on that one — or at least a teaser trailer — being a part of the virtual con as well.

With plenty of DC films in the works — like The Flash, which will feature Ben Affleck in the reprising his role as Batman, and Michael Keaton's Dark Knight too — the studio should have no shortage of movie content to pull from. The brand's CW, EPIX, and HBO Max series could turn up too. No matter what, though, just remember to pack your Wi-Fi.