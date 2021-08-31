DC FanDome 2021 lineup will feature The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and more
The streaming event is set for Oct. 16.
Get ready to head back into the virtual dome: DC FanDome is returning in October with a jam-packed lineup previewing upcoming superhero movies, TV shows, comics, games, and more.
DC Entertainment's free digital comic convention released its full 2021 lineup Tuesday, along with details about the streaming event. Mark your calendars, because DC FanDome will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
While details on which stars and creators participating in panels will be announced at a later date, DC FanDome will feature programs for Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batman: Fear State, the Batman-Fortnite comic crossover, Batwheels, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Manta, Catwoman: Hunted, DC League of Super-Pets, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, DC Super Hero Girls, DMZ, Doom Patrol, The Flash (both the film and the TV series), Gotham Knights, Harley Quinn, Injustice, an update on the Milestone Universe, Naomi, Nubia and the Amazons, Peacemaker, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Sweet Tooth, Teen Titans Go, Titans, Young Justice: Phantoms, Wonder Woman Historia, Wonderful Women of the World, and more.
DC FanDome 2021 will stream at DCFanDome.com and will also be available to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter in 12 languages: Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish. There will also be a kid-friendly DC Kids FanDome for younger comic book fans happening at the same time over at DCKidsFanDome.com.
But wait, there's more! Leading up to the event, DC Universe Infinite will be releasing more than 300 comics and graphic novels for free to anyone with a DC FanDome registration.
