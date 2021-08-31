DC FanDome 2021 lineup will feature The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and more

Get ready to head back into the virtual dome: DC FanDome is returning in October with a jam-packed lineup previewing upcoming superhero movies, TV shows, comics, games, and more.

DC Entertainment's free digital comic convention released its full 2021 lineup Tuesday, along with details about the streaming event. Mark your calendars, because DC FanDome will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

DC Fandome poster DC FanDome's 2021 lineup is full of heroes and villains | Credit: DC

DC FanDome 2021 will stream at DCFanDome.com and will also be available to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter in 12 languages: Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish. There will also be a kid-friendly DC Kids FanDome for younger comic book fans happening at the same time over at DCKidsFanDome.com.

But wait, there's more! Leading up to the event, DC Universe Infinite will be releasing more than 300 comics and graphic novels for free to anyone with a DC FanDome registration.