Dazed and Confused cast to reunite for live script reading fundraiser

There's only one thing to say at a time like this. Well, three things: Alright, alright, alright.

The event will raise funds for March for Science and the Voto Latino Foundation's campaign to promote voting in Texas in the upcoming election. You can donate any amount here to watch the reading, which will be livestreamed Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Linklater's film follows a group of high schoolers on the last day of school in Austin, Tex. in 1976. It helped launch the careers of several future stars, including McConaughey, Affleck, and Posey, and spawned many an iconic catchphrase.

The Dazed and Confused cast is the latest ensemble to reunite in support of voting initiatives this year. Other reunions have included the casts of The Princess Bride, Parks & Recreation, Veep, and Mean Girls.

