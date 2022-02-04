David Lynch joins the cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie, The Fabelmans
David Lynch and Steven Spielberg — together at last!
The famously opaque art-house filmmaker and the onetime king of populist entertainment are finally uniting, as Lynch has joined the cast of Spielberg's next movie, The Fabelmans. Lynch's role, like much about the film, remains under wraps for the time being, though it's known that The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical project dramatizing Spielberg's youth in Arizona.
While he's best known for directing acclaimed films like Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet, as well as co-creating the TV series Twin Peaks, Lynch has done occasional work as an actor, notably playing FBI agent Gordon Cole Twin Peaks. He has also guest-starred on episodes of Louie and Family Guy, and had a small role in the 2017 indie film Lucky opposite the late Harry Dean Stanton.
The cast of The Fabelmans also includes newcomer Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy, Spielberg's onscreen alter ego, along with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as his parents, Seth Rogen as his uncle, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters as his sister, Anne.
Spielberg began production on the film last year, ahead of the release of his West Side Story remake. He cowrote the screenplay with frequent collaborator and West Side Story writer Tony Kushner, marking Spielberg's first writing credit on a film since 2001's A.I. Artificial Intelligence.
Universal is set to release The Fabelmans on Nov. 23.
Variety first reported Lynch's casting.
