The filmmaker and Twin Peaks co-creator has joined the semi-autobiographical film in a secret role.

David Lynch joins the cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie, The Fabelmans

David Lynch and Steven Spielberg — together at last!

The famously opaque art-house filmmaker and the onetime king of populist entertainment are finally uniting, as Lynch has joined the cast of Spielberg's next movie, The Fabelmans. Lynch's role, like much about the film, remains under wraps for the time being, though it's known that The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical project dramatizing Spielberg's youth in Arizona.

David Lynch, Steven Spielberg David Lynch and Steven Spielberg | Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The cast of The Fabelmans also includes newcomer Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy, Spielberg's onscreen alter ego, along with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as his parents, Seth Rogen as his uncle, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters as his sister, Anne.

Spielberg began production on the film last year, ahead of the release of his West Side Story remake. He cowrote the screenplay with frequent collaborator and West Side Story writer Tony Kushner, marking Spielberg's first writing credit on a film since 2001's A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

Universal is set to release The Fabelmans on Nov. 23.

Variety first reported Lynch's casting.