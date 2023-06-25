11. Wild at Heart (1990)

Like many Lynch films, this crime drama was polarizing upon release (its Cannes premiere drew jeers and walkouts — but it also won the Palme d'Or). Other Lynch projects have found their audience over the years, but Wild at Heart has remained divisive — a trippy fantasy that's part road movie, part demented romance, and part Wizard of Oz tribute.

Laura Dern and Nicolas Cage have a chaotic, us-against-the-world chemistry as lovers Lula Fortune and Sailor Ripley, criss-crossing the country to get away from Lula's overbearing mother (played by Dern's real-life mom, Diane Ladd). The entire film is an unnerving odyssey of sex, gore, and brutality. Those are themes that Lynch explores often, but most of his other films have a method to the madness, and here, all that grimness threatens to take Wild at Heart off the road completely. Still, Dern is unforgettable as Lula ("hotter than Georgia asphalt!"), and Cage sure knows how to rock a snakeskin jacket. —Devan Coggan

Wild at Heart is not currently available to stream.