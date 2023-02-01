The actor said he gazes upon the photo "whenever I'm feeling particularly good about myself."

David Harbour keeps a framed photo of Hellboy in his closet to humble himself

David Harbour is staying humble with a little help from his old pal Hellboy.

While taking Architectural Digest on a tour of his Brooklyn home with wife Lily Allen, the Stranger Things actor revealed that he keeps a framed portrait of himself as Hellboy tucked away in his closet to help him stay grounded.

"Just whenever I'm feeling particularly good about myself," Harbour joked, showing off the snapshot while Allen laughed in the background. "I like to always remember where I came from."

David Harbour says Hellboy keeps him humble.

Harbour starred as the titular half-human, half-demon fighting to prevent the end of the world in Neil Marshall's 2019 film adaptation. Based on the same graphic novel series that inspired the well-received movies by Guillermo del Toro starring Ron Pearlman, Harbour's take on the character was widely panned by critics and theatergoers alike. It currently holds a 17 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The negative reaction to the film was so surprising to Harbour that he reached out to Ryan Reynolds, who famously suffered his own superhero flop with the 2011 film Green Lantern, for advice on how to properly handle bombing at the box office.

"I called him and I was like, 'Hey man, I just need to know something. You know Green Lantern? Huge flop for you. What the f--- is that like because I think I'm going to hit that right now?'" Harbour told GQ last July. "'Am I gonna be okay? Am I gonna survive this?'"

At the time, Harbour said that he believed the film's deviation from its original source material was what irked comic book fans the most.

"It was a very difficult experience because I wanted a lot out of it. I really like [creator Mike Mignola], I like that character," he told the outlet. "And then immediately when it began, even when it was announced, I realized that people did not want that character reinvented. I was very naive and optimistic about what we were going to do."

While his Hellboy portrait might serve to keep him humble, Harbour has also collected some more positive closet tchotchkes to lift up his spirits too. An action figure version of his Marvel character Red Guardian, a role Harbour will reprise in the upcoming film The Thunderbolts, can also be seen keeping watch during the tour too.

