"I was like, 'Hey man, I just need to know something. You know Green Lantern? Huge flop for you. What the f--- is that like?'"

Hellboy star David Harbour found respite from the flames of the critical netherworld in Ryan Reynolds.

After Neil Marshall's 2019 movie adaptation of the popular Mike Mignola–created graphic novels— in which Harbour starred as the titular antihero who battles an ancient sorceress (Milla Jovovich) — tanked at the box office and received poor reviews, the Stranger Things actor says he reached out to Reynolds to ask for advice on how to deal with a major Hollywood flop.

"I called him and I was like, 'Hey man, I just need to know something. You know Green Lantern? Huge flop for you. What the f--- is that like, because I think I'm going to hit that right now?'" Harbour told GQ. "'Am I gonna be okay? Am I gonna survive this?'"

He said Reynolds was "sweet" about the inquiry, though representatives for the Canadian actor did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation regarding the exchange.

According to Harbour, Hellboy marked a significant shift in the character that fans of the source material weren't used to.

"It was a very difficult experience because I wanted a lot out of it. I really like [Mike Mignola], I like that character," he told GQ. "And then immediately when it began, even when it was announced, I realized that people did not want that character reinvented. I was very naive and optimistic about what we were going to do."

The film ultimately bombed at the box office, grossing a mere $21 million in North America, and notched an 18 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 222 journalist reviews.

Reynolds has openly joked about his involvement in DC's 2011 Green Lantern movie, which underperformed with audiences despite pulling in around $220 million at the global box office.

"Maybe it's the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear," he posted online while live-tweeting a viewing of the film in March 2021. "Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it's not perfect, it ain't a tragedy. Next time I won't wait a decade to watch."

