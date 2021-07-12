David Harbour brings the dad jokes in saluting his Black Widow costars' stunt doubles

David Harbour leaned into the "#dadjokes" as he paid tribute to the ladies of the Black Widow stunt team.

The actor, who portrays Alexi/Red Guardian in the Marvel movie, shared photos of himself in costume on set with some of the stuntwomen who stood in for Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz. The doubles sported motion-capture dots on their faces so that the CG wizzes could later make them look like the characters of Natasha, Yelena, and Melina.

"Thank you for all the @black.widow movie love. It was such an honor to work directly with THE Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh and of course in the second pic, my fave Rachel Weisz!" Harbour wrote in a post on Instagram. "So down to earth and sweet, kept saying we're not the 'real actresses' obviously to make me feel less intimidated to be working with such international stars!

"Makeup department was clearly off their game tho, because they kept covering their faces with these black dots!" he continued joking. "Had something to do with being assassins I guess. All in all a weird wonderful 4 and a half months! #dadjokes #brandambassador."

Pugh — the real Pugh, not stand-in Pugh — gave a shoutout to her main stunt double, Michaela Mcallister, on Instagram on Black Widow's opening weekend in theaters and as a paid Premier Access release on Disney+.

"We met at the beginning of prep for Black Widow, when I needed to learn how to be an assassin. Quickly," Pugh wrote. "She was with me everyday when I was learning kickboxing from [Trayan Milenov] and finessing and practicing choreo from [James Young]."

"I never thought the relationship between you and your stunty could be quite so wonderful," she later added. "She encouraged and fought for me on and off set, she trained me for things she knew I could do, (even if I had little faith) and most importantly she was not only excited by the thought BUT wanted me to be involved with how and why Yelena moves the way that she does."

Since debuting on Friday, Black Widow has since earned $215 million globally at the box office. That includes an estimated $80 million from domestic ticket sales, and $60 million from Premier Access sales.