Meet Mank.

Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for David Fincher's stunning black-and-white biopic on Thursday, unveiling a new look at the director's passion project about the making of Citizen Kane.

It's been six years since Fincher's last film, 2014's Gone Girl, and Mank is an ambitious epic, telling the story of acerbic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) and how Orson Welles (Tom Burke) tapped him to write the screenplay that would become Citizen Kane. Fincher's late father, Jack Fincher, wrote the screenplay before his death in 2003, and it follows Mankiewicz throughout his career in 1930s Hollywood, as he crosses paths with studio heads, socialites, and the man who would inspire the fictional Charles Foster Kane: wealthy news magnate William Randolph Hearst (played by Game of Thrones' Charles Dance).

Amanda Seyfried also stars as Hearst's longtime lover Marion Davies, with Lily Collins as Mankiewicz's stenographer Rita Alexander.

Filmed entirely in black and white and inspired by the era's films, Mank seems poised to be a major awards contender, shining light on Mankiewicz's oft-overlooked contributions to film history. (Mankiewicz and Welles famously fought over who deserved to be named as Citizen Kane's writer, and in the end, they shared credit — and an eventual Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.)

Mank will screen in select theaters this November, before heading to Netflix on Dec. 4. Watch the trailer above.