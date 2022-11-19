"When I was asked to judge the funniest penis, I felt, 'Yeah, this is one of those moments.'"

David Duchovny wasn't dicking around when it came to picking out a prosthetic penis to use for his new film The Estate.

The actor — who, we're serious, plays a character named Dick in the dark comedy — revealed that writer-director Dean Craig asked for his expert opinion on which fake phallus to use for the movie.

"There's a moment in the film where we get this guy to expose his penis," Duchovny told host Seth Meyers on Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "The director was kind enough to involve me in the conversations about what is the best penis?"

During their discussions, Duchovny said that Craig presented him with "a tray of penises" to inspect. "I think it was four or five," he recalled. "'Best penis' is misleading. It was like, 'What's the funniest penis?' Which is a different conversation than 'What's the best penis.'"

"We've got a tray there, we're like, you know, giving it the 360," Duchovny joked, before describing the process as one of those "showbiz moments where you're like, 'I've kind of made it.'"

He added, "Well, when I was asked to judge the funniest penis, I felt, 'Yeah, this is one of those moments.'"

Duchovny went through a similar experience while selecting his character's "majestic" trash 'stache. "I grew everything and then we had a big powwow in the makeup trailer with the director before going out there," he said. "And I was like, 'What's the funniest facial hair we can get to?'"

David Duchovny David Duchovny picked out his 'The Estate' character's prosthetic penis. | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

In The Estate, Duchovny is just one of many contenders vying for their dear Aunt Hilda's (Kathleen Turner) inheritance money. The film rounds out its fictional family with performances by Toni Collette, Anna Faris, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Ron Livingston.

The Estate is in theaters now. Watch Duchovny recall picking out the penis prop in the clip above.

