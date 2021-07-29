David Ayer is done with your Suicide Squad criticism: 'I made something amazing'

David Ayer would very much like to be excluded from The Suicide Squad narrative.

As reviews have begun to drop for James Gunn's superhero film, Ayer, the writer-director of 2016's Suicide Squad, is still dealing with criticism of his poorly-reviewed installment — and he's over it.

In a lengthy response to a journalist tweeting that Gunn's film made him think that Ayer should abandon his dreams of #ReleasetheAyerCut, the filmmaker wrote, "I don't know what quit is," citing his difficult upbringing that included his father's suicide, foster care, abuse, and constant trouble with the law on the streets of South L.A.

"I put my life into Suicide Squad," he continued. "I made something amazing — My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some 'bad people' who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again... [Ayer's cut] has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid 3rd Act resolution. A handful of people have seen it. If someone says they have seen it, they haven't."

Speaking exclusively to EW in March, Ayer, who made his name by writing Training Day and The Fast and the Furious, revealed that the existence of Zack Snyder's Justice League had given him renewed hope for his own version of that.

"It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," he said of his Suicide Squad. "And then you take the hit, you're the captain of the ship, my name was on it. [Laughs] Even though it didn't represent what I actually made, I would take all the bullets and be a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."

Suicide Squad Credit: Everett Collection

Despite the conversation with EW and this latest reaction, Ayer says he's never told his side of the conflict with Warner Bros. over his film — and "never will."

"I'm old school like that," he shared in Thursday's tweet. "I kept my mouth shut and took the tsunami of sometimes shockingly personal criticism. Why? that's what I've done my whole life. Real talk I'd rather get shot at."

Maybe that's why he ended by declaring, "I will no longer speak publicly on this matter."

Before saying he won't be talking Suicide Squad again, Ayer did send his support and well-wishes to Gunn and everyone else involved with The Suicide Squad, which features many of his original actors, such as Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis. Gunn soon replied directly to Ayer's tweet, writing, "All my love and admiration, friend."

The Suicide Squad premieres Aug. 6 in theaters and on HBO Max.