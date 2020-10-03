Watch David Attenborough get quizzed by Billie Eilish, Maisie Williams, and Prince George

The broadcaster and natural historian has a new documentary, called David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, streaming on Netflix.

What do Billie Eilish, Maisie Williams, and David Beckham have in common? They all have a question about the natural world and know the name of the man who can answer it: Sir David Attenborough.

In a new video released to coincide with a new Netflix documentary, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, several folks — including Eilish, Williams, Beckham, Asa Butterfield, and Dame Judi Dench — pose questions to the legendary broadcaster and natural historian. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have tweeted out a clip which finds Attenborough fielding queries from the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet offers an overview of Attenborough's career, one which has seen him travel the globe to make such landmark shows as Life on Earth and Planet Earth. It also provides us with an eco-aware battle plan to ensure that life as we know it continues to exist on the planet we call home.