Watch the trailer for David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Netflix 's film David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet offers an overview of the famed broadcaster and natural historian's career, one which has seen him travel the globe to make such landmark shows as Life on Earth and Planet Earth. It also provides us with an eco-aware battle plan to ensure that life as we know it continues to exist on the planet we call home.

"The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel," Attenborough says in the just-released trailer for A Life on Out Planet. "Yet the way we humans live on earth is sending it into a decline. Human beings have overrun the world. We're replacing the wild with the tame. This film is my witness statement and my vision for the future. The story of how we came to make this our greatest mistake and how, if we act now, we can yet put it right."