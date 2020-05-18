David Arquette will reprise role of Deputy Dewey in new Scream movie

Seems like it's time for David Arquette to start boning up on the "rules" for horror fivequels.

It has been announced that the actor will reprise the role of policeman Dewey Riley in pursuit of Ghostface in the upcoming relaunch of the Scream movie franchise. “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," said Arquette in a statement. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.” Arquette is the first member of the film’s ensemble to be officially announced but conversations are underway with other legacy cast. Principal photography will begin later this year in Wilmington, NC., when safety protocols are in place.

Arquette played the good-hearted, if not-overly-bright, Deputy Dewey in the first four Scream movies, all of which were directed by the late Craven. His costars in the films included Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell, who earlier this month said she was "having conversations" about returning to the series. The most recent entry in the slasher franchise, Scream 4, was released in 2011.

Plot details for the new Scream film are under wraps but the film will be an original story co-written by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not). Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not) will direct and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, will executive produce alongside Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream.

“I'm excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Scream," said Williamson. "Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes' legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or Not was my favorite horror film of last year and I can't wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the Scream universe. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."