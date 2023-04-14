David Arquette had FOMO watching Scream VI

David Arquette says he didn't entirely enjoy watching this year's Scream VI, the first movie in the horror franchise that didn't feature his character Dewey Riley.

"It was hard for me to do it, but I also knew I wanted to see it," the actor told Variety on Thursday. "I loved it." Arquette added, "It was sad. I had lots of FOMO."

Dewey was killed off by Ghostface during 2022's Scream, in which the film's villains were ultimately revealed to be Mikey Madison's Amber Freeman and Jack Quaid's Richie Kirsch.

David Arquette in 'Scream' (2022) David Arquette in 'Scream' (2022) | Credit: BROWNIE HARRIS/ Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

Speaking with EW last year, Scream (2022) co-director Tyler Gillett said that reading Dewey's death in the script was "f---ing gut-wrenching." He continued, "It was like, we loved it, and we hated it, and it was brutal, and we also knew that we had to make a choice like that in this movie. I think what [screenwriters] Guy [Busick] and Jamie [Vanderbilt] did so well is that they structured it in a way that it's essential, right? The only possible thing that could get Sid back to Woodsboro is the loss of a dear friend and a real connection to her roots. For as much as it was just absolutely gutting, quite literally, to shoot that scene, it also felt like it was essential. The movie has to be willing to take risks, and it has to show the audience that no one is safe."

"I think there was some trepidation," said Gillett's fellow filmmaker Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. "I think there was some nerves about it. I don't think it was wholly embraced, you know, by David, or by us, for sure. There were nerves of, is this the right thing? In our first conversation with David, he said, 'Think about it, think about it.' But he understood that, in order for it to be a real Scream movie, and for it to have the teeth that Scream has, that this kind of thing needed to happen. He also loved the progression that Dewey had in the story, in the arc that got told over the five movies, and so I think he was on board, but he was also sad about it like we all are."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.