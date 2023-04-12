Daveed Diggs says Helen Hunt's Twister sequel wasn't made for 'shady' reasons

There's disappointment in the forecast for fans of Daveed Diggs, as the writer-actor has revealed that a Twister sequel he and Helen Hunt were developing wasn't made for "shady" reasons.

After Hunt, who starred opposite the late Bill Paxton in Jan de Bont's 1996 blockbuster about a team of storm chasers, previously revealed that she wanted to direct a second Twister film set near a Tennessee HBCU, Diggs elaborated on why that version of the film didn't make it to the big screen.

"Oh man, I'm not going to get into it mostly because I'm probably going to misremember things," Diggs told Insider. "But all I'll say is there was an opportunity where we were talking about that, and it didn't happen, and the reasons that it didn't happen are potentially shady. But, shady in the way that we know the industry is shady."

EW has reached out to representatives for Diggs, Hunt, and distributor Universal for comment.

During a prior appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hunt — who also worked with Diggs on the TV adaptation of his movie Blindspotting — detailed plot points for the planned film.

"We could barely get a meeting, and this was in June of 2020 when it was all about diversity," she said. "It would've been so cool. There was an HBCU near Nashville where we wanted it to take place and a rocket science club and in this one they shoot the rockets into the tornado, it was going to be so cool."

Though Hunt's idea never came to fruition, a Twister sequel is still in the works, with Minari helmer Lee Isaac Chung reportedly set to helm a 2024 production titled Twisters.

