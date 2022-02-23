Dave Grohl terrorizes us with his all-time favorite horror movies

In horror movie Studio 666 (out Feb. 25), playing-themselves rockers the Foo Fighters make the terrible mistake of recording their new album in a haunted mansion. Frontman Dave Grohl came up with the original story for the film (which is directed by BJ McDonnell and written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes) and happily admits he mined some of the band's most-loved horror movies for inspiration.

"If you look at the story, it's really just a compilation of a lot of our favorite horror films," says the singer. "There's a portal to hell in the basement, well, that's The Amityville Horror. You're stuck in isolation, and someone goes insane and starts murdering everyone, well, that's The Shining. Someone's possessed, well, that's the f---ing Exorcist. It was fun to live out a lot of our childhood horror film fantasies, so we kind of cobbled it all together."

Grohl talks more about his all-time favorite horror movies below.

The Amityville Horror (1979)

DAVE GROHL: I remember when The Amityville Horror book came out, it was a bestseller, my older sister was reading it, and when she was done, she handed it to me. I don't want to say it was the first book I ever read [laughs], but it was the first one that I devoured cover to cover. Then the film came out. Oh my God, I was so terrified. Still to this day, it's hard for me to watch because I was so affected by it when I was a kid.

The Exorcist (1973)

DG: Another example [of] I read the book before seeing the film. But I have this personal connection to The Exorcist because I grew up outside of Washington D.C. in a suburb of Virginia. On the weekends, all the punk-rockers went to Georgetown, which is where they filmed The Exorcist, and there was this liquor store right next to those steps that you see in The Exorcist. So, as punk-rock kids, we would buy beer and spend all Friday night sitting on those steps and drinking with our friends. Whenever I see the film, it's a little less scary to me because that was, like, the first beer I had, was at the base of those steps where the priest gets his head f---ing snapped around.

Halloween (1978)

DG: You know what? I learned a great musical lesson from the movie Halloween and the music that John Carpenter made [for] that, which was this polyrhythm. There's this one scene where there's a keyboard that's going "Dum duh-hum, dum duh-dum" and then this other keyboard goes "Ding-ding-ding-ding-ding-ding" and you put them together it's like "Ding-ding-ding-ding-duh-dum." I learned how to do that with my hands, and it was one of the first drum lessons I ever had in my life was from John f---ing Carpenter's movie Halloween.

The Witch (2015)

DG: I have to say that The Witch really is one of my favorite movies of all time. They managed through script and cinematography to create something so eerie that had there not been any death scenes in that film, it still would be terrifying. That film is not only beautiful and a work of great actors and a great director, but, man, there's something about a good Salem witch possession that will always scare me more than any Saw movie or any Ring movie. I've watched that movie fifty f---ing times; I love that film.

