Dave Franco's directorial debut The Rental tops box office

Dave Franco's directorial debut The Rental was the flick to watch over the weekend!

Although most major movie theaters remain shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are independent theaters and drive-ins people can still catch a few first-run films. And, according to Box Office Mojo, the IFC Films release made more than $421k across 251 theaters domestically.

The horror-thriller follows two couples who rent a house for the weekend that they later discover has a hidden camera installed in the bathroom. But that's not their biggest problem, not by a long shot, as a series of unfortunate events unravel, leaving no one safe.

The potential victims are portrayed by Franco's real-life wife Alison Brie in the role of Michelle, and her husband Charlie is played by Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens, while Charlie's brother Josh is brought to life by Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand stars as Josh's girlfriend Mina.

"The whole concept of home-sharing is very bizarre when you take a step back and look at it — strangers renting their home to other strangers," Franco told EW ahead of the film's debut. "At this point, when I stay in a rental home it's not about whether or not there are cameras in the house. It's about whether or not I will find them."

And for those who don't have a theater nearby that's open, The Rental is currently available via all VOD platforms.