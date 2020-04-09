Here's your first look at the Dave Franco-directed thriller The Rental

Image zoom Allyson Riggs

Dave Franco's directorial debut will be coming to a screen near you this summer.

IFC Films announced Thursday that it has acquired the U.S. rights to Franco's thriller The Rental, starring Dan Stevens, Alison Brie (who is married to Franco), Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand.

Written by Franco and Joe Swanberg, the film follows two couples who embark on a weekend getaway to a seemingly perfect house they’ve booked online. But what begins as a celebratory weekend for the four close friends turns into something far more sinister as secrets they’ve kept from each other are exposed and they realize they may not be alone.

​“​We’re beyond excited to partner with Dave on his directorial debut," said Arianna Bocco, executive vice president of acquisitions and productions at IFC, in a statement. "He is a clear talent in front of and behind the camera and we are thrilled to bring this film to American audiences.”

Franco added, "I’ve admired the IFC brand and their films for as long as I can remember. I couldn’t be more excited about partnering with them for my directorial debut. They have such a strong track record when it comes to elevated genre films, which makes them the perfect home for The Rental."

IFC will release The Rental on July 24. See the first photos from the film above and below.

