Dave Chappelle closes out Tribeca Festival with documentary celebration

Dave Chappelle brought the house down on closing night of the Tribeca Festival where he debuted his upcoming documentary Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday night.

Thousands of vaccinated audience members packed the historic venue for the first time since the pandemic for a special screening hosted by Chappelle and his collaborators Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, the Oscar-winning filmmakers behind American Factory. Chapelle connected with the duo in Yellow Springs, a rural town in Ohio with a population just shy of 4,000 people, where they're all neighbors.

The documentary follows the comedian as he kept live stand-up shows going amid quarantine and the Black Lives Matter movement by hosting many of his famous friends like Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and Jon Stewart, on an outdoor stage located locally on a friend's farm.

Though his original plan was for a week-long celebration, the shows continued for months. It also injected an estimated $9 million into the local economy and resulted in no known COVID cases, according to USA Today.

"Documentary film and comedy, you may think are different. It's all about storytelling and trying to find the truth," Reichert said according to NBC News. "We're here to celebrate and we're so proud and excited to bring you this movie from our little place. And I wanted to really thank you for having the courage to come out tonight."

Before closing out the night with an all-star concert featuring Redman, Fat Joe, ASAP Ferg, De La Soul, and others, Chappelle shared his condolences with audience members.

"I'm so sorry if you lost someone, or lost something during this pandemic," he said, according to Deadline. "We did what we could."

A release date for This Time This Place has yet to be announced.