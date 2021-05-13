Dave Bautista finds joining star-studded Knives Out 2 ensemble 'terrifying': 'I want to deliver'

For the sequel to the murder mystery, Knives Out 2, Johnson has been collecting quite the cast list. Among those joining the ensemble is Dave Bautista, who was among the most recent names announced for the highly anticipated whodunit. Despite the fact that the former wrestler has made a name for himself with memorable performances in high-profile films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Spectre, and Blade Runner 2049, he still has anxiety about joining such an acclaimed cast.

Knives Out casting Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton | Credit: Claire Folger/Lionsgate; John Shearer/Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Speaking to /Film, Bautista admitted how nervous he is about joining the likes of Craig, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe.

"It feels terrifying. I'm nervous about it. I'm really nervous. It's one of those things where now the pressure's on, because people are expecting things from you. I want to deliver," the actor told the outlet. "There's always going to be a part of me that feels like I'm new to this and I'm still learning, and I want to be able to hold my own. So there is a bit of an intimidation factor, because all these actors and directors are just accomplished and seasoned and award-winners. But at the end of the day, this is how I gauge my career, the people I'm working with. The projects that I'm on, the directors that I work with. So I know being announced as part of this cast is a huge statement, because the first film crushed."

Thanks to its star-studded cast and captivating story, Knives Out became a worldwide phenomenon after its debut in 2019—so much so that Johnson's sequel (as well as a third film) sold to Netflix for a staggering $400 million deal back in March. Reuniting for the sequel was something both Johnson and Craig were game to pursue, with Craig telling EW "I'd do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I'll do it."

Now, with casting fully underway, the world can expect to see Benoit Blanc back in action with a new slate of unique characters—including Bautista, who sees his casting as an opportunity to improve his craft.

"I still aspire to be a great actor, and I don't know if I can get there unless I get those roles that require me to be a great actor," said Bautista. "So again, I'm just kind of stepping the ladder, but it's very validating to get a role like this in a film like this."