Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig was much happier on Glass Onion than he was playing James Bond

When it came to playing James Bond, Daniel Craig always seemed more shaken than stirred.

But if playing Bond was a grueling marathon, donning the seersucker bathing suit of Benoit Blanc is a downright holiday. Or at least that's how it appeared to Dave Bautista, who worked with Craig on 2015's Spectre and is now re-teaming with him in this fall's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery from writer-director Rian Johnson.

"He was really put through it on Bond," says Bautista of his costar. "You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn't seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite."

Adds Bautista: "He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn't a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing."

SPECTRE (2015) Bond (Daniel Craig); KNIVES OUT 2 Credit: Stephen Vaughan; JOHN WILSON/NETFLIX

For Bautista, who plays influencer Duke Cody in the whodunnit, seeing Craig's transition between the two roles was a master class in and of itself. "It's really a weird thing when you watch someone transform from Bond to Benoit Blanc," he marvels. "It's amazing because I'm always in awe of people who can transform themselves like that. This is why I wanted to be an actor, because I wanted to be that guy. As odd as it sounds — because I look like a f--ing gorilla — I wanted to be a chameleon."

It's clear not only from Craig's general conviviality on the Glass Onion press tour but his thoughts on the franchise in general that the world of Benoit Blanc is a sandbox in which he'd happily play indefinitely.

"As long as we're having fun and Rian's up for it, I'll do it," says Craig of the prospect of playing Blanc for the rest of his life. "What a wonderful thing to be able to do. I should be so lucky."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will play a limited one-week theatrical engagement beginning Nov. 23 and will be available on Netflix beginning Dec. 23.

