The coronavirus pandemic means DC superhero fans will have to wait a little longer to see upcoming live-action movies like Wonder Woman: 1984 or the Suicide Squad sequel, but the good news is there's a new animated DC film to look forward to. This summer sees the release of Superman: Man of Tomorrow, which finds Clark Kent working as an intern for the Daily Planet and learning on the job how to save the city of Metropolis. Check out an exclusive first look from the film above.

Darren Criss, who can be seen on Netflix this weekend starring in Ryan Murphy's new drama Hollywood, will lead the Superman: Man of Tomorrow cast as the big blue boy scout himself. Zachary Quinto, who got his start playing the murderous supervillain Sylar on NBC's Heroes, will here voice one of the greatest supervillains of all time: Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas) will voice Lois Lane.

That's the rundown on the biggest names in Superman's orbit. But Man of Tomorrow will also shine the spotlight on two less famous rogues: Lobo and Parasite. Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter who calls himself "the Main Man," will be voiced by Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) while Parasite (a.k.a. Rudy Jones) will be voiced by Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead). Parasite is one of the most well-named characters in superhero comics: A monster who can literally suck the superpowers and life out of other beings. As such, he's one of the few villains who can actually pose a threat to Superman.

The rest of the voice cast includes Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3) as fellow superhero Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn (Scrubs) as Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young (Scandal) as Martha Kent. Superman: Man of Tomorrow is directed by Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender) and written by Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman), with Butch Lukic (Justice League, Batman Beyond) serving as supervising producer.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow becomes available on digital video, 4K Ultra combo pack, and Blu-ray combo pack this summer.

