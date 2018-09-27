Dark Phoenix trailer breakdown: Death, Genosha, aliens, and more

Young Jean
20th Century Fox
"You are not broken"
20th Century Fox
Mental exam
20th Century Fox
Safeguards
20th Century Fox
A tragic origin
20th Century Fox
Genosha
20th Century Fox
An alien visitor
20th Century Fox
A lost soul
20th Century Fox
The puppeteer
20th Century Fox
The gang is back together
20th Century Fox
The X-Men's biggest foe... one of their own
20th Century Fox
The force unleashed
20th Century Fox
Humans and their guns
20th Century Fox
Jean's not here anymore
20th Century Fox
Internal struggle
20th Century Fox
Space trip
20th Century Fox
Redecorating
20th Century Fox
Mourning a loss
20th Century Fox
If you can't stand the heat, get out of Cerebro
20th Century Fox
Black hat
20th Century Fox
Can love conquer all?
20th Century Fox
A fractured team
20th Century Fox
Burying the dead
20th Century Fox
Feeling blue
20th Century Fox
Magneto's back
20th Century Fox
Phoenix fire
20th Century Fox
Is this "The End"?
20th Century Fox
1 of 27
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement