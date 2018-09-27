Dark Phoenix trailer breakdown: Death, Genosha, aliens, and more

The Dark Phoenix has risen from the ashes of the X-Men franchise, and with it comes the film’s first trailer. So we’ve plunged into the chaotic mind of Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey and came back with secrets. First things first, forget about the timeline of the X-Men movies because attempts to make sense of it will lead one to madness. X-Men: The Last Stand saw young (and CGI-ed) Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr visiting with a young Jean. But the Dark Phoenix trailer shows the red-headed mutant arriving at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters after an accident. She’s looking to be fixed.